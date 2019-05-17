DEAR SUN SPOTS: As a follow-up to the May 17 Sun Spots about where to bring your Elvis art for the 2019 Moxie Festival performance by Elvis tribute artist Sylvain Leduc, you can drop your Elvis art and memorabilia off at the MTM Community Center, Lisbon Parks & Recreation Department, 18 School St. in Lisbon Falls. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If you need more information, you can email me at [email protected] or call 353-2616. Thanks!

— Julie-Ann, Duchess of Moxie, Lisbon

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Why wasn’t Craig Kimbrel present in Boston at Fenway to receive his ring on opening day? After all, he was a fantastic closer. Did he have a falling out with the Red Sox organization? The way the Sox have been playing, they really could use him. I’m a loyal fan.

— Dorothy, Lewiston

ANSWER: Ahhh, baseball drama … according to my collective sources, former Red Sox closer Kimbrel was simply keeping a low profile by not drawing attention to himself. He got his ring though. The yet-unsigned pitcher may go to the Tampa Bay Rays, which would be an interesting turn of events. It’s also been reported that both the Phillies and the Braves are talking about the free-agent pitcher as well, but everyone seems to be playing a waiting game at the moment. At this point, it’s highly likely no one will be signing on anyone until after the MLB draft in June.

Stay tuned … and if any Kimbrel fans find out anything, please share the info!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: This question is from my father, Andrew. He’s wondering why the Five Guys company hasn’t built a business in Lewiston-Auburn. Thanks!

— Justin, no town

ANSWER: The fast-food burger joint, which my grandchildren are very partial to, is now a franchise operation with headquarters in Lorton, Virginia. There are three locations in Maine: South Portland, Portland and Brunswick.

There are about 1,500 Five Guys Restaurants worldwide and another 1,500 under development. My understanding is that an interested party would first have to approach the corporation and propose a franchise for the L-A area. Investing in this brand’s franchise program has proven to be highly successful so perhaps you “two guys” should consider it! It will set you back between $156, 000-$370,000 but the success rate is pretty outstanding. For more information, you can visit www.fiveguys.com.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m a NASCAR fan. I was wondering what three of the older drivers, Harry Gant, Lake Speed and Ricky Rudd, are doing if they are still with us.

— No name, Peru

ANSWER: “Handsome Harry” Gant, named one of NASCAR’s 50 greatest drivers, retired in 1994 and was nominated to the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2019. At age 79, he still likes to talk racing.

Lake Chambers Speed, 71, is also retired. Because he got his start racing karts when he was 13, the International Kart Federation established the Lake Speed Achievement of Excellence karting award in his honor in 2006.He is still involved with that organization and also has a very strong Christian faith.

Ricky (The Rooster) Rudd, 62, retired in 2007 and lives a simple, quiet life in Virginia with his family.

