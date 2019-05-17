 

Temperature

Maximum: 62* Date: 4/20, 4/22

Minimum: 7* Date: 4/12

Average True Temp: 44.8*

Precipitation

Total for month: 4.485″

Greatest: 1.01″ Date: 4/15

Daily Average: .0495

Year to Date: 12.766“

Snow

Total: 12.76”

Snow on the Ground First Day: 24”

Snow on the Ground Last Day: trace

Season to Date: 138.07″

Wind

Peak: 42 Date: 4/4

Low: 10 Date: 4/25

Average Peak 20.8 mph

Barometric Pressure

High: 30.25 Date 4/6

Low: 29.32 Date: 4/27

Wind Chill

Low: -13 Date: 4/5

Event Days

Rain: 11

Snow: 13

Thunder & lightning 0

Frost: 6

Fog: 3

Hail: 0

Data is recorded/taken from Pump Station #2 located @ or near the highway garage #29 Robbins Avenue and Chick Hill.

 

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles