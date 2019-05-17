Temperature
Maximum: 62* Date: 4/20, 4/22
Minimum: 7* Date: 4/12
Average True Temp: 44.8*
Precipitation
Total for month: 4.485″
Greatest: 1.01″ Date: 4/15
Daily Average: .0495
Year to Date: 12.766“
Snow
Total: 12.76”
Snow on the Ground First Day: 24”
Snow on the Ground Last Day: trace
Season to Date: 138.07″
Wind
Peak: 42 Date: 4/4
Low: 10 Date: 4/25
Average Peak 20.8 mph
Barometric Pressure
High: 30.25 Date 4/6
Low: 29.32 Date: 4/27
Wind Chill
Low: -13 Date: 4/5
Event Days
Rain: 11
Snow: 13
Thunder & lightning 0
Frost: 6
Fog: 3
Hail: 0
Data is recorded/taken from Pump Station #2 located @ or near the highway garage #29 Robbins Avenue and Chick Hill.
