SABATTUS — Mixers, 136 Sabattus Road, has yet another full lineup of live music set for this weekend.

Zealous Bellous will give its first performance at Mixers starting at 8:30 p.m. Friday. They are a 1990s-200s alternative rock cover band. There is no cover charge.

Then, Saturday night Draw the Line, an Aerosmith Tribute show, is set with opening band NeonGypsy. The show starts at 8:30 p.m. and cost for tickets is $10 at the door.

For more information, call 207-375-4188.

filed under: