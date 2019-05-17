SABATTUS — Mixers, 136 Sabattus Road, has yet another full lineup of live music set for this weekend.

Zealous Bellous will give its first performance at Mixers starting at 8:30 p.m. Friday. They are a 1990s-200s alternative rock cover band. There is no cover charge.

Then, Saturday night Draw the Line, an Aerosmith Tribute show, is set with opening band NeonGypsy. The show starts at 8:30 p.m. and cost for tickets is $10 at the door.

Draw the Line, Aerosmith Tribute Band, has been playing together for almost 18 years. They will be the featured performers at Mixers on Saturday.

 

For more information, call 207-375-4188.

