Author Mary Plouffe at Freeport library

FREEPORT — An author talk with Dr. Mary Plouffe will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 20, at the Freeport Community Library. It is free and open to the public.

How does one learn to move through the world after exceptional loss? Dr. Mary Plouffe is propelled on a journey to find out in the aftermath of losing her sister and caring for a 3-year-old niece. “I Know it in My Heart: Walking Through Grief with a Child” grapples with some of the scariest situations faced and how to help children process as well.

“I Know it in My Heart” is a 2018 Book of the Year through Independent Publishers of New England Book Awards and 2018 Maine Literary Award Finalist.Books will be available for purchase.

For questions or directions to the library, visit www.freeportlibrary.com or call 207-865-3307.

Extension to hear talk on vision

LISBON — The Androscoggin-Sagadahoc Counties Extension Association’s annual meeting and election of officers will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, May 20, at the University of Maine Cooperative Extension office, 24 Main St.

Hannah Carter, new dean of UMaine Extension, will be the keynote speaker. Carter, a University of Maine at Presque Isle alumna and former Extension professional, will discuss her vision for UMaine Extension. A dessert and coffee social will follow the meeting.

ASCEA is actively recruiting new members. In partnership with Extension staff, members of each county Extension association provide input on educational programming needs and oversee county budget appropriations that support Extension educational programs for county residents.

The meeting is open to the public. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207-353-5550 or [email protected]

Detective Ben Campbell Memorial Hockey Game

HALLOWELL — There will be a memorial hockey game at 6 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Camden National Bank Ice Vault, 203 Whitten Road. Proceeds from the event will go to help the family of Detective Ben Campbell, who was killed on I-95 while assisting a disabled motorist.

Playing will be the Lewiston Police vs. Manchester, New Hampshire, Police. Two Ben Campbell jerseys will be raffled off and there will be a 50/50 drawing. Donations will also be accepted at the door.

Historical society to hear talk by Maine author

HEBRON — The Hebron Historical Society meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, will feature Maine mystery writer William Andrews talking on “Historical Societies – Great Places for Murder.” The talk will be at the Town Office, 351 Paris Road. The public is invited.

Historian and author Peter Stowell of West Gardiner recently spoke on the history of spool mills in the state, beginning with the Kashmir shawl, which was expensive to produce. The Jacquard loom was invented in 1804 and this made shawls cheaper to manufacture. The paisley shawl became popular because of cheaper production costs. Later James Clark of Scotland wound thread on a lathe-made spool and along with cheaper labor, the spool industry was born. Buyers would pay a small deposit for each spool and production became lucrative.

Due to the availability of suitable wood, Clark came to America and set up a factory in Newark, New Jersey. White Birch became the wood of choice. It was plentiful, clean, workable and resisted staining. Initially much of the wood was shipped there from Maine, but soon factories were built in Maine, the first, records suggest, being in 1848 in what was identified then as “Berrysville,” near Lewiston. From then until 1975 there were a total of 151 mills throughout the state.

Records reveal the existence of 53 mills in Oxford County alone, including one on Ben Stone Road in Hebron.

Maine author to discuss new book

WINTHROP — Maine writer Susan Conley will read from and discuss her new book, “Elsey Come Home,” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at the Bailey Public Library, 39 Bowdoin St.

The event is part of the ongoing Winthrop Lakes Region Forum hosted by the library and sponsored by the Winthrop Public Library Foundation. The book, released earlier this year, is a portrait of contemporary womanhood, with themes of addiction, marriage and motherhood.

As a writer, Conley has been published in the New York Times, the Daily Beast, the Paris Review and the Harvard Review. As an editor at Ploughshares Magazine in Boston, she wrote book reviews. She has also taught creative writing and literature at several colleges, including Emerson, Simmons and the University of New England.She currently teaches at the University of Southern Maine’s Stonecoast MFA Program and is the Jack Kerouac Visiting Writer at the University of Massachusetts at Lowell.

For more information, call the library at 207-377-8673.

Henna tattoos for all ages at library

FREEPORT — The Freeport Community Library will offer free henna tattoos for children and adults from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at the library. The henna tattoo artist has lots of designs from which to choose.

Adult supervision is required for kids in fifth grade and under. Henna is not permanent, but may last one to three weeks. For questions or directions to the library, visit www.freeportlibrary.com or call 207-865-3307.

