WINTHROP — Layne Audet allowed one hit and struck out six batters to lead the Ramblers to an MVC softball victory over the Bulldogs on Saturday.

Hanna Caprara led the way offensively for Winthrop (7-3) with two hits, including a triple. She also had three RBIs. Kate Perkins added a double for the Ramblers.

Hall-Dale falls to 10-2.

Baseball

Dirigo 10, Boothbay 0, 5 innings

DIXFIELD — Chandler Redmond hit two doubles as Dirigo defeated Boothbay 10-0 in an MVC baseball game.

Redmond drove in a run in the third inning and scored three runs. Sam Holmes struck out five in three innings for the Cougars (6-4).

Boothbay (2-9) got just two hits.

Greely 6, Gray-New Gloucester 1

CUMBERLAND — Connor Sullivan completed a no-hitter by retiring the final 18 batters as the Rangers (8-2) defeated the Patriots (2-8).

Sullivan struck out six, walked one batter and hit the leadoff batter in the second.

Greely scored all its runs in the third inning. Will Lyden singled home two runs, and Will Neleski and Evan Wyman each added an RBI single.

Girls lacrosse

Lewiston 13, Bangor 1

BANGOR — Abbie Langelier recorded two goals and five assists as Lewiston defeated Bangor in a Class A North lacrosse contest.

Katie Lemieux had a pair of goals and a pair of assists, while Kelsie Lynch scored three goals for the Blue Devils (6-4). Lilly Gish had two goals.

Kaylee Perkins got the only goal for the Rams (0-8).

South Portland 10, St. Dominic 9, OT

SOUTH PORTLAND — Molly Walker scored in overtime to give the Red Riots (4-3) a win over the Saints (6-2).

Mia-Angelina Leslie had four goals and three assists for St. Dom’s. Charlotte Gastonguay finished with four goals and an assist, and Avery Lutryzkowski had a goal and an assist.

Simone Long made 12 saves for the Saints.

