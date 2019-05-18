May is in bloom and the Old Town Public Library is announcing its final Tuesday Forum Luncheon of the season. Come to the library on Tuesday, May 21 at 11 a.m. for a light luncheon and performance by “Ragtime” Jack Radcliffe.

An inductee into the Old Time Country Music Hall of Fame, Jack has been performing for more than 45 years. He is a master of traditional country blues and stride piano, and a powerful singer/songwriter, as well. He also accompanies himself on the guitar and harmonicas and has lately added the fiddle to his arsenal of musical weapons.

Jack was a fixture on the coffeehouse circuit in the late ‘60s and early’70s. His major early musical partnership was with Georgia country blues guitarist and singer Larry Johnson, in 1968-1970. His band The New Viper Revue, pushed the genre envelopes of blues, folk, rock & roll and jazz from 1972-1976. Jack resumed his solo career in 1977, then, teamed up with reed player Al Oliveira in 1983.

Seating for lunch is limited, so call the library (827-3972), no later than Friday, May 17, to reserve a seat. Attendees for just the performance are always welcome, and can arrive at 11:45 a.m. for the noon performance.

