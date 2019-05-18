Come to the Old Town Public Library on Monday, May 20, at 5:30 pm at the Old Town Public Library for another great workshop in its gardening series.

Cooperative Extension Community Education Assistant Laurie Bowen, will be the guest speaker, and give an overview of all the great resources the University of Maine Cooperative Extension has to offer. The UMaine Cooperative Extension in Penobscot County is one of the best institutions to turn to with any, and all, gardening questions or issues. Their educational programs, and large collection of resources, enable them to provide unbiased, research-based information to all of us who live in Penobscot County, and beyond.

When you visit the UMaine Extension website (https://extension.umaine.edu/penobscot/) you’ll find gardening videos, fact sheets, bulletins, and other publications. You can easily sign up for their free gardening newsletter, find an educational program you’d like to attend, or become a Master Gardener volunteer. Whether you want to know how to build raised beds, learn to prune fruit trees, begin composting, grow blueberries, get rid of invasive plants or garden pests, or develop a good lawn care plan, the UMaine Extension Service has the information you need, and the experts to assist you. Everyone wants to have a successful gardening experience, and Laurie Bowen will show you just how the UMaine Cooperative Extension can help make that happen!

The gardening workshops are free and open to participants of all ages. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn more about gardening, ask questions of the experts, socialize with fellow gardeners, borrow library gardening materials, receive take-away resources, and enjoy light refreshments. For planning purposes, an RSVP is suggested, but not necessary. To RSVP, or for further details, contact the library at 827-3972, or send an email to [email protected]

