100 years ago: 1919

Work on war gardens in Lewiston and Auburn is in progress and indications are that the acreage devoted to gardens in these cities this year will be as large as a year ago. The L.A.&W truck crew is at work on Campus Avenue between Sabatis Street and College Street. New ties are being put in and a considerable amount is graveling down.

50 years ago: 1969

The Androscoggin Historical Society’s season of activities will come to a rousing conclusion Tuesday, May 27, when they will hold their annual meeting and banquet at the First Universalist Church of Auburn, starting at 6.30 p.m. Dr. Edward E. Ives, noted collector of folklore, authoritative scholar, and singer of folk songs will tell about his experiences while collecting material in the Pine Tree State. He interviewed his way through Maine, New Hampshire, and New Brunswick, taping ballads and preserving folk songs as he compiled material for his book, “Larry Gorman. the Man Who Made The Songs.” He was on a Guggenheim Fellowship when he took a sabbatical leave from his position as Professor of Folklore at the University of Maine.

25 years ago: 1994

A cookout and social afternoon are on the agenda for members of Congregation Beth Abraham Arvrim (friends) at noon May 25 in the Synagogue vestry. Arnold Lelandsky and Abraham Zack will prepare the luncheon assisted by members of the congregational family. Reservations are needed and can be made by calling Goldie Lourie, June Margolan, and Zelda Zack. Men and women of all ages are invited to join the group which meets year-round on the last Wednesday of the month The synagogue is at the corner of Main Street and Laurel Avenue.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

