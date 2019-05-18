RUMFORD – Christine Burt, 62, of Rumford, died Friday, May 17, 2019, at the Rumford Hospital.

She was born in Lawrence, Mass., June 1, 1956, the daughter of Walter and Margaret (Demers) Laliberty, and received her GED from Region 9 in Mexico, Maine.

Christine had worked for Walmart.

Survivors include sons, Jay Therrien and companion, Natasha Frost, of Rumford, Rene Therrien of Portland, and Jesse Berry of Peru; daughter, Jessica Touchette of Rumford; brother, Roland Laliberty of Dixfield; sister, Linda Roeschlaud Laliberty and husband, George, of Lowell, Mass.; and seven grandchildren.

Friends are invited to sign the family guest book and share their thoughts, condolences and fond memories online at www.meaderandson.com

Services will be conducted 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the MEADER & SON FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION AND MONUMENT SERVICES, 3 Franklin St., P. O. Box 537, Rumford, Maine, 04276. Friends are invited to call at the funeral home from 12 p.m., noon, Wednesday prior to the services.

