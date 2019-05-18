AUBURN, Maine /DANVERS, Mass. – Mary M. Minigell, 83, formerly of Auburn, Maine and Danvers, Mass., died peacefully at her daughter’s home in Levant, Maine surrounded by her family on Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was the daughter of Francis Richard Sutherby and Margaret Mary (McDonough) Sutherby of Somerville, Mass. She was born on May 29, 1935 in Cambridge, Mass.

Mary graduated from Cambridge High and Latin School in 1952. She married Anthony “Tony” Minigell of Lynn, Mass. in 1953. They made their home in Danvers, Mass. where Tony built his business, Minigell Electric, where she worked in the office.

The family moved to Bridgton in 1973 where they enjoyed year-round outdoor activities with their seven children and close friends. In 1979, Mary and Tony developed a Dunkin Donut franchise in Auburn. Mary devoted hundreds of hours volunteering at St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston. She also swam many miles over the years at the YMCA pool in Lewiston. Her greatest pastime of all was being surrounded by her large family during the many holidays and special occasions that she hosted over the years.

In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her husband in 1999 just before their 46th wedding anniversary. She was also predeceased by her four brothers, John, Richard, Robert, and Edward Sutherby. Mary is survived by her seven children, Michaele Bailey, Patty Treworgy both of Levant, Chuck Minigell of Auburn, Frank Minigell of Bethel, Laurie Mark Minigell of Minot, Jayne Kearney of Northboro, Mass., and Mike Minigell of Amherst, N.Y. She leaves 19 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, at St. Phillips Catholic Church in Auburn. A reception will follow at Lost Valley Ski Lodge in Auburn. Internment next to her husband at Highland Cemetery in Poland will follow the reception.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com

Those who wish to remember Mary in a special way may make gifts in her memory to:

Northern Lights Home Care and Hospice

PO Box 931

Bangor, ME 04402

