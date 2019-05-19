OXFORD — Four students received certificates of completion for the Professional Welding Program at Bancroft Contracting Inc. on May 2. The 92-hour customized training program was a collaboration between Oxford Hills/Nezinscot Adult Education, Bancroft Contracting Inc. and Western Maine Community Action/CareerCenter.

All four students completed the program successfully and were offered full-time employment by Bancroft starting immediately. The next program will begin on July 10.

For more information on this or on other Oxford Hills/Nezinscot Adult Education Career Pathways Programs, contact Heidi Durgin, Career Pathways/College Transitions Coordinator, at 207-743-8842, ext. 1545.

From left are Kurtis Polisky; Dustin Paine; Fred Locke, Bancroft welding instructor; Kyle Lamb, Bancroft project manager; Ryan Stuart; Christopher Willey; Patti Saarinen, WMCA; and Tina Christophersen, Oxford Hills/Nezinscot Adult Education director.

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles