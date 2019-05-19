Yet again the public is being told that there is a crisis at the Mexican border — massed hordes of murderous Mexican marauders coming across the border to rape God-fearing white women and slaughter helpless innocent citizens while laying waste to the country.

Hmmm. Actually, that is a lie. And a big one.

Since 2015 there have been more than 200 deaths in mass shootings in the U.S. Mexican immigrants, legal or illegal, perpetrated none of them. Nearly 95% were committed by white supremacists/anti-Semites, and anti-government extremists. (Source: www.adl.org)

It’s ever so much easier to blame someone else than it is to look in the mirror and see yourself as part of the problem, but Mexicans aren’t mass murdering American citizens. American citizens are murdering each other.

The nation’s schools aren’t locked-down prisons with armed guards and metal detectors because illegal Mexican immigrants are threatening the students. It is because anti-Semitic white supremacists, armed to the teeth with readily-available weapons more sophisticated than what our fathers and grandfathers carried in World War II, are trying to kill the children.

And, shamefully, the majority of the people refuse to do anything to stop it.

I highly recommend that people visit the Anti-Defamation League website for themselves to get the facts.

Andrew Hall, Lewiston

