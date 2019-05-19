PARIS — Celebration Barn will launch its new “Theater in Schools” program Tuesday through Thursday, May 28 to 31, hosting students from all eight elementary schools in the Oxford Hills School District a for a live performance at the theater.

Celebration Barn Theater is an international center for physical theater. Now in its 48th season, Celebration Barn makes Western Maine a destination for over 5,000 audience members from across the region and more than 200 artists from around the globe each year.

Executive Artistic Director Amanda Huotari says, “I grew up here in South Paris. When I was 12 years old, an artist from Celebration Barn visited my sixth-grade classroom and it changed my life. I am thrilled to now have an opportunity to share incredible performances with a new generation. Celebration Barn’s inaugural ‘Theater in Schools’ show will feature three alumni from Celebration Barn who have dedicated their careers to crafting one-of-a-kind and unforgettable performances.”

Performers include Cirque du Soleil Juggler Steven Ragatz, international touring artist Fred Garbo, and “master of modern vaudeville” Thom Wall. Huotari says, “Not only is each of these artists incredibly engaging, each one demonstrates that by committing oneself to rigorous creative exploration, incredible achievements are possible.”

She added, “It’s my hope that students will be entertained and also inspired. Many of them may not otherwise have an opportunity to experience live theater with professional performers of this caliber. I think great things are possible by helping inspire curiosity and creativity in young people. And this is just the beginning.”

Celebration Barn’s Summer Show Series kicks off on Saturday, June 1, with local legend Mike Miclon hosting “The Early Evening Show.” Performances run on Saturday nights into October. The full schedule and ticket information is available at www.CelebrationBarn.com.

