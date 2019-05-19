Two members of Calvary Bible Church in Andover, Sandra Clement and Brenda Baker, decided to teach young girls the art of sketching, as well as painting with acrylics and oils. A friend, Margaret Buzzell, offered to teach a short Bible lesson. The girls learned to set up their own station, blend and mix colors, sketch with depth and clean up on their own. After working on sketches, they moved on to painting two pictures using acrylics and oils. Pictured from left are Margaret Buzzell, Nadia Robinson, Ceana Robinson, Josie Robinson, Ava Gallant, Sandra Clement and Dani Luce.
