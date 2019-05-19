PARIS — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine announces its inaugural off-site National Cancer Survivors Day event on Sunday, June 2, at King’s Hill & Barn in South Paris. “A Garden Party” theme will accompany the grounds and blooming flowers as the community gathers to celebrate survivorship and their center in Norway.

A two-part event, beginning with a private survivor luncheon followed by an afternoon reception, will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. A short program will follow the luncheon, including words from several cancer survivors, along with representatives from the American Cancer Society and Stephens Memorial Hospital. In addition, the Cancer Resource Center will take the opportunity to thank the community for their support, speak to their growth and formally introduce the new director, Diane Madden.

The mission of the center is to ensure that no one faces cancer alone. Anyone living with a history of cancer — from the moment of diagnosis through the remainder of life — is a cancer survivor, according to the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation.

For more information on the Center call 890-0329, visit their website www.crcofwm.org or like them on Facebook.

Cancer survivors and a guest are invited to RSVP to attend a catered luncheon from 1 to 2:30 p.m. A catered reception and program will begin at 2:30 with survivors, donors, local supporters and members of the medical community attending. All who are interested in attending either/both the luncheon and reception are asked to RSVP to Diane Madden, director of operations & development at [email protected]

filed under: