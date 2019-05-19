These Dirigo High School students put in extra effort and earned classroom awards for the month of April. Pictured from left are Autumn Sweatt, Alt. Ed; Eryka Moretto, Biology; Dimitri Harvey, Alt Ed.; Arianna Boulanger, French II; Will Hines, Health; Alex Gorham, Physical Education; Connor Averill, English; Abby Dumont, Physical Science; Ethan Couture, Spanish IV; Destiny Urdsick, Honors US History, Zeb Houghton, Environmental Science; Peyton Hart, History/ Psychology; Adrianna Belskis, Math; Kailey Hackett, Physical Education; and Sam Holmes, English 12. Absent from the photo is Hailey Heiser, JMG.
The Dirigo High faculty chose Tucker Olsen for the April Student of the Month Award. Some comments made about Olsen were that he is a leader in the classroom — one who leads by example. He does what is expected and more importantly, what he expects of himself. When a commitment is made, whether in the form of an assignment at school, a volunteer responsibility, a role on a team, club or organization, he follows through and gets the job done with humility and hard work. Pictured, from left, are Rick Allen, grandfather; Yvonne Allen, grandmother; Katelyn Olsen, sister; Olsen; Lisa Twomey, DHS principal; Bobbie Olsen, mother; and Jason Olsen, father.
