Almost every town in Maine has a public library, and many of the libraries in the state’s largest towns and cities have regular (free) educational and artistic programming for adults and children throughout the summer.

Libraries are about more than books, offering classes, research centers, Internet access, movie and audio book rentals, and more. And, for those hot summer days, many of the buildings are air conditioned with seating available to relax.

To find a local library, go to: https://www.maine.gov/msl/libs/directories/public.shtml

The directory is searchable by library name or town, with links to library websites and the name of each library director and a phone number for more information.

