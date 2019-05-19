I can’t help but wonder — what has happened to Gov. Janet Mills? She is so gung-ho for that transmission line foolishness that would cut through Maine. Even her home town of Farmington is against it. Signs beside the roads say “no.” It stands to reason that she should be against it.

She should stop spending the taxpayers’ money and use her head, for a change.

Judy Baird, Lewiston

< Previous

Next >