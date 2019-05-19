NAPLES — The Naples Lions Club has sponsored a Memorial Day Cruise to honor veterans from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, May 27, on the Song River Queen II. Boarding begins at 2:30 p.m.

The cruise is open to all veterans and active duty military. Military and immediate family members board free; additional passengers by advance request. Walk-up boarding only on a space-available basis. There will be complimentary appetizers and desserts available.

Folks are encouraged to register in advance to secure seating. Register online by going to https://tinyurl.com/y3wysyua. Folks can also register at the Naples Public Library, 207-693-6841; the American Legion Post 155, 207-693-6285; or by contacting David Gerrish, event coordinator, at 207-693-6854 or [email protected]

