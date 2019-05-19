MECHANIC FALLS — The Mechanic Falls Historical Society has announced the winning entries in its first-ever photo contest. The theme was “Mechanic Falls: Here, There and Everywhere.” All entries had to depict an image somewhere in Mechanic Falls. Winners were:
Best of Show: Shawna Rogers, Memorial Park.
Adult First Place: Kenneth Oliver, Fall Foliage.
Adult Second Place: Joseph Wax, Falls at Mechanic Falls.
Adult Third Place: Kristen Turcotte, Steer, black & white photo.
Youth Award (only one youth entry): Zander Waisanen, Stone in Water behind Elm Street School.
All entries will exhibited at American Legion Post 150 on Community Day, Saturday, June 1.