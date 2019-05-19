MEXICO — A public hearing on the proposed $3.3 million municipal budget for 2019-20 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Calvin Lyons Meeting Room at the Town Hall.
The proposed spending plan is $154,499 more than this fiscal year, which ends June 30,
Town Manager Jack Gaudet said $134,000 of the increase was recommended by the Budget Committee and selectmen for reserve accounts.
The warrant will have separate articles on lease-purchase agreements for four pieces of equipment: a loader and truck for Public Works, an SUV for the Police Department and a mower for the Recreation Department.
Voters will go to the polls Tuesday, June 11, at the Town Hall.