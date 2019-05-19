LEWISTON — The following students in grades three through five were named to the second-quarter honor roll at Saint Dominic Academy’s Elementary School, preschool through grade five.
High Honors
Grade five: Alyssa Davis and Kendall Gravel.
Grade four: Alexis Buenaventure, Bayden-Cyr-Guzowski. Naomi Fairbanks, Charlie Marcotte, Madelynne Stratman, Kai Taylor and William Wallingford.
Grade three: Dante Carbona, Zoey Cote, Avianna D’Auteuil, Koen Fairbanks, Kayleigh Follansbee, Logan LeClair, Madison McGonagle, Athina Nikas, Lila Patient, Elouise Porter, Whitney Richardson, Olivia Tassinari, Alexander Therberge and Jackson Vincent.
Honors
Grade five: Joseph Adams, Ashton Additon, Kellen Anthoine, Kyla Berube, Riley Daigle, Haydon Emery, Abrielle LeBrasseur, Jaxon Moore, Sela Russell, Cecile Brown, Benjamin Dumais, Sophia Franciose, Isabelle Hinkley and Molly Strout.
Grade four: Lily Bonney, Sarah Ebersole, London Jonitas, Ryan Manson, Corbin Poussard, Howie Wu, Edward Cobb, ian Cyr, Zane Deletesky, Victor Lac, Ava Leidemann, Nathan McGillicuddy, Landon Nagy, Logan Rousseau and Henry Walter.
Grade five: Gabrielle Adams, Gavin Bisson, Payton Buteau, Rilynn Daigle, Brooklyn Doucette, Liam Dumont, Christopher Johnson, Elizabeth LaValley, John Lydon, Abigail Martin, Rachel Moyse, Hannah Sherman and Cash Watson.