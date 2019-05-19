LIVERMORE FALLS — Read a “Universe of Stories” this summer at Treat Memorial Library. It all starts Saturday, June 22. The space-themed Summer Reading Kick-Off from 10:30 a.m. to noon will feature games, food, prizes and crafts.

For every book or 30 minutes read this summer, participants can go to Treat Memorial Library and add a star to the galaxy. One book or 30 minutes read equals one star. Earn prizes and drop in for summer activities.

Library staff is asking for input to help serve patrons better. The library has a short anonymous survey available to give staff a big picture of preferences. Patrons are being asked what genres, authors and formats they would like to see. Obtain a paper copy at the library or respond on Facebook or through email.

Preschool Story Time is at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday, featuring stories, interactive activities and a craft to take home.

Lost my Stitches, knit/crochet group, meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. New and experienced knitters and crocheters of all ages are welcome.

Lego Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15. This month’s challenge will be to design a space station to go along with the “Universe of Stories” theme.

Book Group will begin a series of banned or frequently challenged books this summer. The list of books that fit this criteria is a long one and ranges from current titles to old favorites like “To Kill and Mockingbird” and the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

The first discussion on Sherman Alexie’s “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 13. Those wanting a copy of the book should let staff know.

For more information on any of the events, call the library at 207-897-3631. Those wishing may pick up the activities calendar at the circulation desk. Patrons are able to log into their account and access the 3M Cloud Library through the online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/.

