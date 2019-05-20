RUMFORD — There is an opportunity to participate in, or watch, an open mic night set for stand-up comedy on Friday, May 24, at 49 Franklin’s Mystic Theater. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 8.

Local funny people are signed up to share some laughs with family, friends and neighbors. The public is welcome to attend the show hosted by Scot Grassette, who said, “It’s open mic, so we never know what kind of material the comics will bring. Most is similar to comedy you will find on late night TV; because of that we keep it to age 18-plus.”

Maine-based comedian Dawn Hartill shares her knowledge of performing and stand-up comedy with comedy classes in Lewiston. She is bringing several of her students to get up on stage and exercise the things they’ve learned. They include Nate Hamlyn, Amanda Kinsey, John Lisnik Jr., Anita Alef and Ivy Moser. Local special guests signed up are Holly Theriault, Julie Byron, Fred Dearnly and the adult comedy magic of Dennis Labbe. There may also be several special guests who show up.

A cash-only pub menu and cash bar will be available at 4:30 p.m. when the doors open for seating and social. Enter at the right side of the building to the upper back lot to the Mystic Theater door. For more information, contact Grassette at 207-369-0129.

