AUBURN — The Androscoggin Land Trust achieved accreditation from the Land Trust Accreditation Commission in 2014. ALT has announced it is applying for renewal of accreditation in 2019. A public comment period is now open.

The land trust accreditation program recognizes land conservation organizations that meet national quality standards for protecting important natural places and working lands forever.

The accreditation commission, an independent program of the Land Trust Alliance, conducts an extensive review of each applicant’s policies and programs. “ALT is deeply committed to upholding the highest standards as we protect and care for special lands in our region for all future generations,” said Kitsie Claxton, vice president of the ALT Board of Directors. “We were proud to achieve national accreditation in 2014 and look forward to reconfirming that mark of distinction by applying for renewal of accreditation in 2019, our 30th year as a private, nonprofit, membership-supported land trust.”

The commission invites public input and accepts signed, written comments on pending applications. Comments must relate to how Androscoggin Land Trust complies with national quality standards. These standards address the ethical and technical operation of a land trust. For the full list of standards see http://www.landtrustaccreditation.org/help-and-resources/indicator-practices.

To learn more about the accreditation program and to submit a comment, visit www.landtrustaccreditation.org or email comment to [email protected] Comments may also be faxed or mailed to the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, Attn: Public Comments: (fax) 518-587-3183; (mail) 36 Phila St., Suite 2, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Comments on ALT’s application will be most useful if sent by June 30.

