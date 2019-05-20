AUBURN — Mature Mainers of any age are invited to attend the Andy Valley Successful Aging Expo from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at the Hilton Garden Riverwatch, 14 Great Falls Plaza. The free expo features senior-focused companies like Medicare insurance plans, senior communities, home health care, hearing assistance, cell services, rehabilitation and healthcare, estate management and senior travel. Four speakers will share information in the speaker’s gallery.

Hosted by online resource Maine Senior Guide, the expo will feature 35-plus exhibitors. The Salvation Army is a sponsor. Free parking is available.

Bring a small antique for an appraisal by Daniel Buck of Daniel Buck Auctions and Appraisals. Buck is a former appraiser for Antiques Road Show and will do appraisals all day, with a $5 donation going to Good Shepherd Food Bank.

There will be free coffee all day. Lunch will be available for expo attendees in the hotel restaurant.

Speaker’s Gallery

10 a.m.: “Go Mobile!,’ Debra Bare-Rogers, Disability Rights Maine.

11 a.m.: “The Key to Successful Exercise,” Stephen Hall of Mathieu’s Cycle and Fitness for a look at several exercise options (including e-bikes) that can help extend independence and create a fitter life.

Noon: Salvation Army Planned Giving; and “I’d rather get a root canal than deal with my will …,” estate management seminar. Free bag lunch.

1 p.m.: Kathleen Kienitz of the Law Office of Kathleen Kienitz: Advanced Directives. Hands-on workshop on advanced directives.

Learn more at www.MaineSeniorGuide.com.

