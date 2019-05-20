BETHEL — Brad Clarke has been named assistant head of school for teaching and learning at Gould Academy. He serves as the academy’s associate dean of academics. He has been a member of the faculty for more than 20 years and holds a doctoral degree from Brandeis University.

In addition to his roles as teacher and coach, he has chaired the history department and led the winter term academic program for seventh- and eighth-graders. As associate dean of academics, he led the professional evaluation and education review process, interviewed prospective faculty, helped organize new faculty orientation, supported department chairs and served on school committees.

He is on the steering committee for the NEASC self-study and has coached cross country running, Nordic skiing, road cycling, mountain biking, baseball, softball and basketball.

