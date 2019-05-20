LEWISTON — Lewiston took its time at the plate and found a groove in the fifth inning and took over in a 6-2 baseball victory over Messalonskee on Monday.

The Blue Devils (8-5) scored four runs in the fifth inning to take a 4-1 lead. They then tacked on two more runs in the sixth.

Hunter Landry took the win on the mound and was aided by two hits and two RBIs from Keegan McLaughlin. Brodi Farinas also tallied two hits for Lewiston and scored a run.

Messalonskee’s (7-5) Tyesn Paz took the loss.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Biddeford 16, Lewiston 11

LEWISTON — Abby Allen had four goals and six assists to lead the Tigers (6-2) over the Blue Devils (6-5) on Monday.

Paige Laverriere and Megan Mourmouras each added four goals, and Ella McKenzie had 13 saves for Biddeford.

Christine Chasse scored twice for Lewiston.

