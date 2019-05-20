NORWAY — Atop a 1,000-foot mountain in western Maine, Granite Ridge Estate & Barn is booked for 26 weddings this year, 19 next year and three so far in 2021.

Weddings average 150 guests, all of whom arrive by limo or bus. They use local florists, catering, makeup artists and bakeries.

“We probably have 20 to 25 Maine vendors that are servicing (each one),” said co-owner and co-founder Jill Fratianne. “There are so many that are touched by the revenue.”

And, when she and her brother wanted more off-site space for guests, they bought a dilapidated townhouse downtown two years ago and turned it around. “Now it’s a gorgeous part of Main Street,” she said.

On Monday, the University of Southern Maine released “Marry ME,” a first-ever study measuring the impact of the wedding industry on Maine. It pegged direct and indirect spending at $937 million in 2017.

“That’s a conservative estimate,” said Laura Yeitz, a research analyst at the Maine Center for Business and Economic Research who authored the report with Ryan Wallace. “We were not able to include spending on honeymoons or bachelorette parties.”

Among the report’s findings:

The industry supports more than 13,600 jobs.

Nearly one-third of weddings here were destination weddings for people living outside Maine.

In 2017, 931,000 overnight visitors came here for a wedding.

“Successful tourism-related industries like the cruise industry or the brewery-related industry, there’s been a lot of focus and attention given to those,” said Yeitz. “We do this study and look at the wedding industry, and the economic contribution and people that are coming into the states was just really surprising. It definitely is something that is worth paying attention to.”

Nadra Edgerley and Heidi Curry, who co-founded the Maine Wedding Report, commissioned USM for the study.

Curry, who owns the William Allen Farm with a wedding barn venue in Pownal, said the hope is now that more marketing dollars can be spent on growing the industry.

“When guests are coming into towns for weddings, they’re buying gas, they’re doing a little shopping, they’re eating out, they’re doing all the things that someone who booked a vacation is doing while they are here and hopefully they’re coming back,” said Curry.

This story will be updated.

