AUBURN — The Maine Iris Society’s spring flower show and perennial plant sale will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Auburn Middle School. The entrance to the cafeteria where the show will be held is at the rear of the building. Entrance to the show is free.

This is the 41st Median Iris and Spring Flower Show the society has hosted and the 59th year that they have hosted a flower show. This year’s show is dedicated to the memory of Russ and Joan Moors, longtime members from Auburn.

The show will have horticultural and artistic divisions. The horticultural division will consist of named single iris stalks and spring flowers. The best spring flower will receive the Bernard McLaughlin Award. The best iris will be the Queen of the Show. It is expected that most of the irises in the show will be the median or dwarf irises that bloom earlier than tall bearded and Siberian irises. The People’s Choice winners will be voted by people attending the show.

The artistic division includes floral designs featuring irises. This year the theme is “Natural Wonders of Maine.” The irises in the arrangements are garden grown.

The sale features potted plants from members’ gardens. They are hardy and have wintered in gardens. There may also be some annual seedlings.

The show is co-chaired by Maine Iris Society President Pauline Grenier of Minot and Sue Labonville of Shelburne, New Hampshire. Other society officers are vice president, Harriet Robinson of Otisfield; secretary, Peter Young of Buckfield; and treasurer, Ted White of Minot.

