MECHANIC FALLS — The Mechanic Falls Historical Society has announced the winning entries in its first-ever photo contest. The theme was “Mechanic Falls: Here, There and Everywhere.” All entries had to depict an image somewhere in Mechanic Falls. Winners were:

Best of Show: Shawna Rogers, Memorial Park.

Adult First Place: Kenneth Oliver, Fall Foliage.

Adult Second Place: Joseph Wax, Falls at Mechanic Falls.

Adult Third Place: Kristen Turcotte, Steer, black & white photo.

Youth Award: Zander Waisanen, Stone in Water behind Elm Street School.

All entries will exhibited at American Legion Post 150 on Community Day, Saturday, June 1.

