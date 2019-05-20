MECHANIC FALLS — The Mechanic Falls Historical Society has announced the winning entries in its first-ever photo contest. The theme was “Mechanic Falls: Here, There and Everywhere.” All entries had to depict an image somewhere in Mechanic Falls. Winners were:

Best of Show: Shawna Rogers, Memorial Park.

Adult First Place: Kenneth Oliver, Fall Foliage.

The first place winner in the Mechanic Falls Historical Society’s photo contest is “Fall Foliage,” taken at the Railroad Bridge over the Little Androscoggin River by Kenneth Oliver. (Photo by Kenneth Oliver)

Adult Second Place: Joseph Wax, Falls at Mechanic Falls.

Adult Third Place: Kristen Turcotte, Steer, black & white photo.

Youth Award: Zander Waisanen, Stone in Water behind Elm Street School.

All entries will exhibited at American Legion Post 150 on Community Day, Saturday, June 1.

