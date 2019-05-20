Now starting to see the heavy rain and storms begin to exit but we can expect more showers and storms this afternoon and into the evening. @wgme #weatherauthority #MyMaine pic.twitter.com/yfb2NgCJIu — Amanda Jellig (@AmandaWGME) May 20, 2019

Monday brings warm temperatures but also a threat for severe weather. Monday will be the warmest day of the year so far.

Expect temperatures in the 70s across southern Maine with low to mid 70s at the coast and mid to upper 70s inland, possibly up to 80 inland.

However, some spots in the mid-coast may only see upper 60s.

The main thunderstorm window is Monday afternoon through the early evening as a cold front moves in from west to east from 2 to 7 p.m.

All of New Hampshire and Maine will see a threat of strong storms, but the greatest threat for severe weather is in western Maine where it will be warmest.

The greatest concern for severe weather is in the strong gusty winds that could accompany thunderstorms along the cold front. A brief tornado can’t be ruled out.

As this is the first possible severe weather day of the season, be mindful of the common dangers of any thunderstorms.

When thunder roars, go indoors. Even if thunderstorms are not severe, the lightning poses a danger to anyone outside, such as in after school sports or walking home from school.

