NEW GLOUCESTER — The Board of Selectmen voted 3-1 on Monday night to hold a special town meeting June 19 to vote on a revised Property Tax Assistance Ordinance.

The ordinance would allow residents 70 or older to get a tax reduction of $1,000 or a pro-rated share of the money in the program fund, if their annual household income is $40,000 or less.

At the annual town meeting earlier this month, the board asked voters to reject the ordinance because it needed revisions.

Selectman Joe Davis voted against the revised ordinance because property tax relief could be managed through the town’s hardship and abatement policies, he said. He also said the $40,000 income cap is too high.

Voting for the ordinance were Selectmen Linda Chase, Karen Gilles and Lenora Conger.

The Public Safety Ordinance that covers the new Public Safety Department will also got to voters June 19. The department now combines the Fire and Rescue departments.

In other matters, the board:

Heard from Fire Chief Terry Martin about developing job descriptions that include public safety officer, call members and per-diem firefighter/EMS providers at all levels.

Heard from Jerry Douglas of All States Asphalt Inc. in Sunderland, Massachusetts, about applying liquid asphalt with a single or double layer of aggregate to preserve a road surface until another coating is applied roughly seven years later.

Set a deadline of June 17 for bids for road resurfacing, reclamation and other repairs.

Granted a resident’s request to install a stop sign at Bald Hill and Snow Hill roads by July 1.

