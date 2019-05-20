NORWAY – The Rev. Canon Henry A. Male Jr., D.Min., 89, of Norway, died peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019, with his sons at his side.

Henry was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Ellen, in 2015; and his daughter, Margaret, in 2011.

He is survived by his two sons, Henry Arthur and his wife, Donna, and Mark Andrew and his wife, Melissa. He had three grandchildren: Mark Andrew Jr., Ashley Allison, and Kathryn Margaret. He had one great-grandchild, Taylor Rose Childs. Also surviving are foster twins, Pinky Cleary Kubiak and her husband, Gordy of Sun Lakes, Ariz. and Hank Cleary and his wife, Nadia of Red Bank, N.J. He has numerous nieces and nephews, as well.

A lifelong Episcopalian, he was known for his deep compassion and caring for others. Henry was born in Atlantic City, N.J., and was the younger of two children, to Henry and Adelaide Male. He graduated with a B.A. from Hobart College, a L.Th. from The General Theological Seminary and ordained in 1955. He was assigned as Vicar to Church of Our Savior in Cheesequake, N.J., and also installed as rector of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Keyport, N.J., in 1956. He served St. Mary’s until he was called to Church of the Epiphany in Glenburn, Pa. in 1967, where he served, until he retired in 1993. He was also a Fellow at the College of Preachers in Washington, D.C. In retirement he continued to serve as Priest-in-Charge of St. Barnabas in Rumford, from 1994 to 2006, and then Trinity Lutheran Church in South Paris, from 2006 to 2007.

Henry’s commitment to ecumenism included leadership roles in the Episcopal Diocesan Ecumenical Officers and trips to the Rome as a part of an Anglican-Roman Catholic Seminar in 1979 and 1984. He had numerous accomplishments advancing ecumenism as one of the pioneer clergymen of the Abington Ecumenical Ministerium in Clarks Summit, Pa. His involvement with other organizations over the years included Rotary Club International, Oxford Hills SCORE, several local choral groups, and Ruby’s Gold Mine.

Holy Eucharist will be celebrated in honor of Henry’s life on Thursday, June 6, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Church Episcopal Church in Bridgton.

Arrangements are in the care of the Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Condolences and tributes may be shared with Henry’s family and friends at www.chandlerfunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Bridgton.

