LEWISTON – A celebration of the life of Laurien J. “Larry” Kirouac, who died Feb. 28, 2019, will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at Pinette, Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred A Plourde Pkwy, Lewiston. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m., with a Liturgy of the Word service, Fr Matthew Gregory officiating, immediately following at 11:00 a.m.. Committal prayers and a military Honor Guard will take place at the old Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Dr, Augusta at 1:00 p.m.
increase font size
Obituary: Laurien J. “Larry” Kirouac
LEWISTON - A celebration of the life of Laurien J. "Larry" Kirouac, who died Feb. 28, 2019, will be held Friday, ...
filed under:
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.