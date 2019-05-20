LEWISTON – A celebration of the life of Laurien J. “Larry” Kirouac, who died Feb. 28, 2019, will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at Pinette, Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred A Plourde Pkwy, Lewiston. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m., with a Liturgy of the Word service, Fr Matthew Gregory officiating, immediately following at 11:00 a.m.. Committal prayers and a military Honor Guard will take place at the old Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Dr, Augusta at 1:00 p.m.

