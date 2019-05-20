PLEASANT RIDGE PLANTATION – Leonard Albert Smith, 89, of Pleasant Ridge Plantation, passed away on May 14, 2019 after a brief illness.

He was born on July 14, 1929, in Jay, to parents Leonard A. and Annie M. (Driscoll) Smith.

He was married to his wife Gloria A Smith of nearly 70 years on July 29, 1949. He resided in the towns of Jay, Turner, and Pleasant Ridge Plantation.

Every where he went people fell in love with him, his family was the world to him, he was willing and the first to help always! He was extremely proud of his well manicured lawns, landscaping of his home and it’s surroundings, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, his time spent with his many friends from the senior group their trips and dinners, and especially the time spent with his many grand children and their families.

He was employed for 26 years at Norwalk Shoe Company, 27 years at Maine Department of Transportation, and after retirement he enjoyed working part time, grading and doing road work for the town of Pleasant Ridge Plantation. He was a long time member of Jay Baptist Church and continued to attend services even after moving to Pleasant Ridge.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria; and five sons: Brian Smith of Pleasant Ridge Plantation, Gary Smith and wife, Julie of Livermore Falls, Jeffrey Smith and wife Marilynn of Pleasant Ridge Plantation, Clayton Smith and wife, Donna of Augusta and Jody Smith of Pleasant Ridge Plantation; 18 adoring grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Dwight Watson and wife, June of Livermore Falls and sister-in-law, Noreen Putnam and husband, Clayton of Livermore Falls. A special thanks to Belinda Nickerson, his caregiver and special friend, for caring for him in the later part of his life.

He was predeceased by his parents, Leonard A. Smith and Annie M. Smith; brother, Kenneth D. Smith, sisters, Mary V. Smith, Mabel M. Smith, Jessie E (Smith) Farrington, Margaret A. Smith and half brothers, Shirley G. Driscoll and Chauncey Driscoll.

At Leonard’s request there will be no funeral services. A graveside service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Homes & Cremation Services.

