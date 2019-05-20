OXFORD — The Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce, together with the Central Maine Human Resources Association and the Oxford Casino Hotel, are sponsoring a workshop on workers’ compensation claims June 12.

It will be held at 7:30 a.m. at the Oxford Casino Event Center. Speaker will be James Pross of Skelton Taintor & Abbott in Auburn.

The workshop will address tips for handling a workers’ comp claim as an employer in Maine. The program will focus on questions for employers to ask in an investigation of an injury; the role of the employer as a claim moves through the litigation process, including early filing and reporting requirements; pitfalls and considerations at each step of the process; and an overview of key concepts in workers’ compensation in Maine. The program will also discuss proposed amendments to the Workers’ Compensation Act pending at the State House.

Breakfast is provided. Cost for the workshop is $15 for chamber members; $25 for nonmembers.

To register go to the Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce website or call 207-743-2281.

