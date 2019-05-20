Central Maine Credit Union recently donated $2,000 to the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society to help the shelter provide food, shelter and animal care to homeless pets. The check was presented to Katie Lisnik, left, executive director of society, and Denise Ouellette, center, board president of GAHS, by Vicki Stuart, right, president and CEO of Central Maine Credit Union.

