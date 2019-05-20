Arrests

Auburn

• Cassandra Bonney, 36, of Mechanic Falls, on a charge of theft, 6:40 p.m. Sunday at Walmart.

• Jessica Irving, 30, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 1:32 a.m. Monday at 90 Pleasant St.

• Mindy Williams, 30, of Auburn, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 4:41 p.m. Monday at 74 Lake Auburn Ave.

• Tori Maclean, 44, of Lewiston, on a charge of theft, 5:07 p.m. Monday at Walmart.

Lewiston

• Rama Simpson, 22, of Lisbon, on a charge of violation of protective order, 12:15 a.m. Monday at 27 Marston St.

• Cody Lemieux, 29, of Sabattus, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 6 a.m. Monday on Howe Street.

• John Perkins, 27, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 11:45 a.m. Monday at 69 Horton St.

• Baron Holmes, 32, of Lewiston, on charges of theft and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, 4:04 p.m. Monday at 60 Pine St.

Accidents

Auburn

• Vehicles driven by Gage R. Dalphonse, 21, of Auburn and Bonnie S. Pelletier, 36, of Rumford collided at 8:50 a.m. Thursday on Center Street. The 2017 Volkswagen owned by Dalphonse was towed and the 2005 Subaru owned by Pelletier received minor damage.

• A vehicle parked by Joan P. Rand, 70, of Lewiston at Ruby Tuesday on Turner Street was struck by an unknown vehicle at 7:37 p.m. Thursday, according to Auburn Patrol officer Paul Schroeder. The 2019 Toyota owned by Rand received functional damage.

• Vehicles driven by Noel H. Madore, 28, of Lewiston and Robert G. Souza, 61, of Kennebunk collided at 8:47 a.m. Friday on Kittyhawk Avenue. The 2014 Volkswagen owned by Madore received functional damage and the 2007 tractor-trailer driven by Souza and owned by YRC Inc. of Overland Park, Kansas, had no damage.

• Vehicles driven by Susan B. Donovan, 58, of Minot and Brandon J. Fava, 34, of Auburn collided at 12:32 p.m. Friday on Whitney Street. The 2008 Jeep owned by Donovan received minor damage and the 2008 Cadillac owned by Fava was towed.

• Vehicles driven by Sara A. Zaroogian, 21, of Lewiston and Timothy G. Jewell, 56, of Auburn collided at 2:41 p.m. Saturday on Center Street. The 2014 Subaru owned by Zaroogian and the 2014 Nissan owned by Jewell were towed.

