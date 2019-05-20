TURNER — The Rev. Peter Panagore will be the next international guest speaker at 10 a.m. Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16, at the First Universalist Church of Turner Center, across from the gazebo on Route 117. A book-signing and coffee social will follow the presentation.

Panagore is an audible best-selling author, inspirational speaker, personal counselor, lover of science and near-death-experiencer. Panagore is a storyteller, teacher and workshop leader who tours nationally. He has made appearances on national and regional TV and radio shows.

His first near death-experience from hypothermia, while ice climbing in Banff Provincial Park in March of 1980, just weeks after his 21st birthday, set him on a path of deep spirituality and public service. He studied mysticism at Yale Divinity School and for almost two decades, Panagore served communities as a progressive church minister.

He had a long-running two-minute inspirational daily TV spot on Maine’s NBC-affiliate, Daily Devotions. In his work as an inspirational minister, Panagore is producing a new podcast series on SoundCloud. He is also the author of “Heaven Is Beautiful: How Dying Taught Me That Death Was The Beginning” and “Two Minutes For God: Quick Fixes For The Spirit” and is at work on his third book.

For more information, contact Vicky Catlett at 207-524-7741.

