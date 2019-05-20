TURNER — The cost of Bear Bond Beach passes will be raised to $15 following a vote by the Board of Selectmen on Monday evening.

Town Manager Kurt Schaub said the $3 hike is to cover the increase in the minimum wage, which went to $11 an hour Jan. 1.

Schaub said the cost of the beach, including an attendant, portable toilets and maintenance, is about $6,100 for the summer, including the minimum wage increase. If 400 tickets are sold this year, which is the average number, it would bring in $6,000.

“We haven’t raised the price of beach passes since 2015,” Schaub said.

The passes are intended to cover all costs.

“I’m not against the increase, I just think we should have discussed this back at budget time,” Selectmen Kevin Nichols said. “I’m all for a program funding itself, it’s just late to be discussing it.”

A pass is good for a household for the entire summer and can be purchased at the Town Office.

In other business, the board discussed whether to replace a broken propane furnace in the Fire and Rescue barn that heats the central meeting area.

“It’s pretty old,” Schaub said.

Kurt Youland, chairman of the board, asked if the meeting area could be connected to one of the other furnaces in the building, instead of installing a new one.

Schaub said he could look into it.

“We just want options,” Selectmen Angelo Terreri said.

The board reminded residents that the school budget referendum is Thursday. Polls will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Town Office. Voters will decide on the budget and whether to keep the budget validation process.

