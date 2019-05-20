OTISFIELD — “Seeds of Wellness Day: A Day to Blossom into Great Health” will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Linnell Farm, 439 Gore Road.

Join the event for a day to care for oneself and learn more about health and wellness. Organizers will donate 100% of the registration fee to Maine’s own Good Shepherd Food Bank in Auburn.

Attendees will be able to choose from activities like yoga, massage and Zumba. They will also have the opportunity to learn how to create better health, inspirations, cellular renewal, exercise and activity, stress and sleep. Food provided will feature healthy, gluten- and dairy-free meals and low-sugar desserts.

Space is limited, so early registration is recommended. Registration fee is $35 until June 3 and $45 after June 3.

To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/y6rm3mz7.

