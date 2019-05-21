Buckfield Board of Selectmen and Buckfield-Sumner Solid Waste Committee

Tuesday, May 21

Budget

What happened: The Buckfield-Sumner Solid Waste Committee passed a $210,614

budget for fiscal year 2019-20.

What it means: The budget is $4,375 less than the current year. It includes a 2.5 percent cost-of-living increase for employees and $1,500 for tires for the forklift.

Sumner pays 35 percent of the budget.

What’s next: Buckfield voters will decide the budget at the annual town meeting in June and Sumner voters at their annual town meeting in August. The next Solid Waste Committee meeting is at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Sumner Town Office.

Sodom and Mountain roads

What happened: Selectmen voted to continue plowing the both roads.

What it means: The Road Committee recommended stopping winter maintenance to save money for plowing other areas. Property owners who wanted the plowing to continue cited safety concerns.

New fire chief

What happened: Selectmen appointed Adam Dupile as fire chief. Fire Department

members voted to recommend him.

What it means: Dupile’s appointment is effective Monday, July 1. Fire Chief Tim

Brooks is retiring.

< Previous

Next >