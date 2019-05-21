- Dakota D. Lagasse, 26, Jay, two warrants failure to appear, May 14, no bail listed as of May 20, Jay Police Department.
- Katherine A. Theriault, 28, Farmington, endangering welfare of a child, May 15, $250 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Douglas S. Theriault, 37, Farmington, endangering welfare of child, May 15, $250 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Neil A. Rackliff, 60, Wilton, two warrants unpaid fine/fees, May 15, released on payment plan, Lewiston Police Department.
- Nathan S. Wing, 42, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, May 16, transferred to Oxford County, Farmington Police Department.
- Nathan S. Blake, 31, Freeman Township, warrant failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, May 16, $200 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Rick A. Rundlett, 34, Farmington, noncompliance contempt order, May 17, $1,000 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Anthony J. Mecham, 29, Jay, warrant gross sexual assault, May 17, released to Kennebec County Corrections Facility, Jay Police Department.
- James T. Boldway, 56, Jay, operating under the influence, May 17, $450 cash bail, Jay Police Department.
- Cynthia A. Schultz, 26, Bingham, operating under the influence, May 19, $500 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Kya Ruprecht, 18, Wilton, domestic violence assault, May 19, $250 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
