TURNER — A downed tree limb damaged two utility poles Tuesday, cutting power to 1,230 customers in Turner, Auburn, Buckfield and Poland.

Catharine Hartnett, manager of corporate communications for Central Maine Power, said crews were expected to have service restored by early evening.

At about 3 p.m., a news release from St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center said the outage affected St. Mary’s Medical Office Building at 15 Gracelawn Road, St. Mary’s Urgent Care Clinic at 791 Turner St., and L-A Internal Medicine at 2 Willow Run Road. All three practices remained open.

Hartnett said the “isolated, but strong wind gusts” of roughly 30 to 40 mph snapped the limb. The combination of wind and recent rain, which softens tree roots, is often the cause during springtime, she said.

