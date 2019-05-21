GRAY — Several Master Naturalists will be at the Maine Wildlife Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, to share some of their nature knowledge. Master Naturalists is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven enterprise that trains interested and motivated people to become naturalists.

Master Naturalist graduates are expected to actively seek opportunities and volunteer to share their knowledge of nature with people of all ages in Maine. The new graduates will share a variety of nature-based activities for young and old. Visit mainemasternaturalist.org for more information.

For more information, call the Maine Wildlife Park at 207-657-4977, ext. 0.

