TURNER — “Music for Mavis” Tuesdays at the Gazebo will open for the season on Tuesday, May 21, with lively tunes from the acoustic Bald Hill Band from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Otherwise known as New Gloucester Newgrass, the Bald Hill Band is a collaboration of friends who met when their kids started going to school together.

They started playing for fun at cookouts and after a few years decided to form a band. That was 20 years ago. Over the years there have been many differing configurations of musicians.

The Bald Hill Band will open the “Music for Mavis” Concerts at the Gazebo series on May 21.

For the last four years the band has consisted of Renee St. Jean, guitar; Ben DeTroy, mandolin; Hal Phillips, guitar; Todd Burrowes, Kim Chasse, drums; and Chris Ricardi, guitar. Jazz/blues singer Mary Murphy is unable to open the season, but she will close it on Sept. 24.

Bring a chair, bring a blanket, bring a friend. The hat is passed to support the musicians. Suggested donations are $5 to $10. For more information, call 207-754-0954.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
concert, turner maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles