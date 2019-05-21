NEW GLOUCESTER — The Planning Board on Tuesday scheduled a public hearing for 7 p.m. on June 4 on a request to install a 70-foot dock on Sabbathday Lake.

The board will visit the site at the seven-lot Sabbathday Shores subdivision at 6 p.m. on May 29.

The public hearing will be held at the Meeting House on Route 231.

Developer Allen Hamilton wants a 4-foot-wide, 70-foot-long dock that ends with a 36-foot-long T section.

All boats using the dock must be launched at Outlet Beach.

The board ruled Hamilton’s application complete but required an assessment on erosion and impacts from heavy rain.

The subdivision plan was approved in November 2017, allowing passive recreation such as fishing and hiking but not boating.

This spring, Hamilton requested the plan be amended to allow a marina that would give each lot owner a boat slip. The board voted 5-0 on April 3 to amend the plan, allowing him to have one dock at the beach and requiring a plan for it. Hamilton submitted one Tuesday.

