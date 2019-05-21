HALLOWELL — The Harlow will present “The Places in Between,” a solo exhibition of paintings by Tom Ferrero of Vienna. The exhibit will be on view June 21 to July 27 at 100 Water St. The public is invited to attend and meet the artist at an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 21.

“The Places in Between” is a series of paintings that explore blurred boundary lines and subjects in transition. These works depict people on the verge of a discovery, objects in a state of decay and locations that straddle two worlds. The work is hopeful, sometimes somber and intentionally mysterious.

After an early career as a metal artist and jewelry professor at NSCAD University, Ferrero made the transition to fine art painting in 2013. In 2016 he moved to Maine year round and now works part-time as an art instructor at Maranacook Community High School. He also instructs silversmithing classes at a nearby children’s camp where he will be celebrating his 16th season.

Ferrero’s jewelry work has garnered international recognition, has shown in galleries around the world and has taken top prizes in the field. His artwork has been published in 16 books featuring fine craft. His work has been on the cover of Metalsmith Magazine and was most recently presented in Maine Magazine with the tagline, “Showcasing 91 of Maine’s most collectable artists.”

View more of Ferrero’s work by visiting www.TomFerreroStudio.com or by following him on Instagram, @Tom_Ferrero_Studio.

“The Places in Between” is on view in the upstairs gallery in tandem with “Striped,” the Harlow’s Summer Member’s Show, which is on display in the downstairs gallery June 21 to July 27.

Exhibitions are always free and open to the public. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. For more information visit harlowgallery.org or call 207-622-3813.

