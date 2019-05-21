TURNER — Each year Turner Elementary School has a year-long, whole-school Service Learning project. This year the students focused on Heifer International, an organization that works to end world hunger and poverty. They kicked off the year by reading “Give A Goat” by Jan West Schrock, a picture book which features a grade five class that raises money to purchase a goat to help a family in need through Heifer International.

Inspired by the story, each classroom researched how the gift of animal(s) through Heifer International is like giving someone a small business, providing wool, milk and eggs. Animal donations can provide families a hand up, increasing access to medicine, school, food and a sustainable livelihood. TES will gift over 30 families around the world with an opportunity to overcome hunger and poverty. Students look forward to joining together as a TES family to celebrate being involved citizens.

The celebration includes a Maine Author visit with Jan West Schrock, poetry, skits, World Poverty Hunger Fair, planting project, photo booth and Darling Ice Cream Truck (ice cream for a cause, accepting donations).

